Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,010. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

