TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.36

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1066758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

TGNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 106.0% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222,103 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 424,579 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,163,000 after purchasing an additional 499,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

