TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Increased to $28.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.86. 256,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after acquiring an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

