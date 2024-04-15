TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.9 %

FTI opened at $25.87 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

