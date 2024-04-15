Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Team

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

