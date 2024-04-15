Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.59

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 951650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 394,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 973.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,574,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

