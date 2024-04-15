Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

TARO stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 422,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $9,995,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

