Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Target by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

