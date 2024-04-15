Syntax Research Inc. Sells 62,378 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Syntax Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,378 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Syntax Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Syntax Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

