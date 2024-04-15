Syntax Research Inc. Sells 178 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Syntax Research Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $169.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

