Syntax Research Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Syntax Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,983,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,205,730. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

