Syntax Research Inc. Buys New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.8% of Syntax Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,255 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 891,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

