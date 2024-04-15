Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. 462,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

