Swiss Re AG Plans Annual Dividend of $1.07 (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Sunday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $29.00 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

