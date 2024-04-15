Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739 over the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SG opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

