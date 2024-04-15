Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,998,500 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the March 15th total of 1,426,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 951.7 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.