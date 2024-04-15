Sutro Biopharma (STRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sutro Biopharma Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sutro Biopharma

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.