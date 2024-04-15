Susquehanna Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $65.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.53.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.29, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.