Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.84

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 3579406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Superdry Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Superdry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.