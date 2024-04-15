Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $936.36 and last traded at $918.01. Approximately 1,517,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,942,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $898.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $936.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

