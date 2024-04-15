SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

