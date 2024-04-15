Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,960 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Morgan Stanley worth $276,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.