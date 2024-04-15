Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,424 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $244,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $550.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.38.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

