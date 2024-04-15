Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $188,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $318.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

