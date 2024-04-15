Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $310.72 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,031 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $310,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 483.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $397.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.71 and its 200-day moving average is $382.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.