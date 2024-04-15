Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $281.83 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $281,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $450.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

