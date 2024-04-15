Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $208,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,076.49 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,089.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,004.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

