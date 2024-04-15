Sui One Day Volume Reaches $391.26 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00001946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $391.26 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.17237357 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $379,150,081.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.