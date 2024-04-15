Strs Ohio Sells 69,522 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,522 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Howmet Aerospace worth $54,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 146,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,933. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

