Strs Ohio Sells 15,800 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $40,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,797. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

