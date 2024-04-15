Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $57,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

