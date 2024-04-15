Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,049. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

