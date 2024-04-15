Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Kenvue worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 662,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,642,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.