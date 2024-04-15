Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Humana worth $49,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

