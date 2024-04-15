Strs Ohio Has $58.75 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $58,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $212.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

