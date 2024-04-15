Strs Ohio Has $37.58 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297,734. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

