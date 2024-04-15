Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Kroger worth $53,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.