Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,081 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of AECOM worth $35,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

