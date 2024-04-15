Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Welltower were worth $47,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $5,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.70. 62,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,028. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.80. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

