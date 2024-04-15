Stratis Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,412.75 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $77,412.75 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.39 or 0.04875782 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.