Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.92

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 153333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $672.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stratasys by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 163,461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

