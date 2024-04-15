Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

STOK opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $591.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

