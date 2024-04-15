StockNews.com Upgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSTM

HealthStream Trading Down 0.5 %

HealthStream stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.