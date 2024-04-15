StockNews.com Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. Camden National has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

