StockNews.com Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GTY opened at $26.49 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

