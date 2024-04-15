StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $26.41 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,524. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,140,000 after purchasing an additional 978,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

