StockNews.com Downgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $24,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $15,487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $7,637,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

