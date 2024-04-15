StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

