StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.71 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

