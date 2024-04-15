StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

ObsEva stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.